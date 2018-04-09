Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today for Prime members only, to go along with the company’s (better-than-intended) Kindle sale.



Today only, you can save $15 on the 7", $25 on the 8", or $40 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $55. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.