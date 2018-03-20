Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.
Add Two Wi-Fi Outlets to Your Smart Home For Just $22
Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.