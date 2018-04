Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Tile Mate 4-Pack | $40 | Amazon

Whether you’re buying them all for yourself, or sharing them with particularly forgetful family members, we’ve never seen a better deal on the Tile Mate than this $40 4-pack. The Mate’s most obvious home is on your keychain, but it’d also work great on a gym bag, in your luggage, or even attached to a TV remote.