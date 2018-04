Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Amazon

You can never have too much cast iron in your kitchen, and this tiny Lodge melting pot won’t take up too much space. It’s great for melting butter, warming sauces, or making it look like you have giant hands. It’ll set you back just $9 today, but just note it’s an Add-on item so it needs to ship with a larger order.