Graphic: Erica Offutt

Joseph Joseph makes a lot of ingenious kitchen items (like cutting boards, bowls, and brushes), and these glass food storage containers follow suit. On top of being oven, freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, the containers and lids all nest together, so they take up much less cabinet space, and they’re priced at just $19 today, down from their usual $30.

Our readers voted glass food storage containers as their favorite in our poll, so today is a good day to grab a new set if you’re in the market.