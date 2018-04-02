Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CoverFX’s Custom Enhancer Drops are everywhere on Instagram and YouTube, and it’s your chance to get those, and anything else for 25% off. CoverFX is having their Friends & Family Sale, so you can stock up on make up that’ll make you glow. Just use the code SPRINGFAM and you’ll get 25% off, plus free shipping, on any order. Maybe checkout their new Power Play foundation, which has a 40-color shade range.

