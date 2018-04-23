Image: Amazon

Upgrade your pots and pans with Amazon’s Copper Chef sale, today only. Why are copper pans a big deal? Copper conducts heat 20 times more effectively than stainless steel, boasting better heat distribution, and the ability to withstand heat up to 850°, which means you’ll be able to use these in your Big Green Egg or similar device. Plus, these pans are all up to 25% off today.

The largest set in the sale contains all the basic pans you need, with two frying pans, two sauce pans, a casserole pan, and they’ve thrown in a fry basket and a strainer. They’re also offering some frying pan sets, in both round and square, and deep dish pans. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t wait for this sale to cool down.