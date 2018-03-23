If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $14 is the best price Amazon’s listed since last July.
Add Four Extra Ethernet Ports To Your Router For $14
