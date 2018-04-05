You can bulk up without a bunch of bulky weights taking up room in your house with these PowerBlock adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells. They’re on sale on Woot today, and they’re basically like getting a whole weight rack with the footprint of one dumbbell.

The kettlebells comes in two sizes; a 20 pound and 40 pound max weight, and are priced $30 less than their Walmart price. The dumbbells go up to 50 pounds, and are discounted $80 when compared to their Amazon price. This deal will only last through the end of the day, so wimp out.

