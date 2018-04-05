Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit | $15 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYBT1

We’ve seen a lot of deals on Bluetooth car receivers, but I don’t think any of them have looked as nice as this model from Aukey. It even lets you pair two phones at once, and comes with a three-port USB charger to keep all of your devices charged as well. Just note that your car will need an AUX jack for this to work. Get it for $15 with code AUKEYBT1.