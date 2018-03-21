Photo: Amazon

100% USB-C laptops like the new MacBooks will make sense some day, but until then, you’re going to need some dongles. This all-in-one hub from VAVA includes USB-C passthrough for power, ethernet, an SD card reader, HDMI, and three regular USB 3.0 ports, all in one. Promo code KINJAUC6 knocks it down to $46 at checkout.

