Humble Strategy Bundle | Humble
Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.