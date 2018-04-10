Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.
Name Your Price For a Bunch of Deep Strategy Games With the Latest Humble Bundle
