A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Greenco Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $23 with promo code I9ZAGADQ. That’s nothing for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.