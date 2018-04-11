Graphic: Shep McAllister

25% discounts on PlayStation Store credit are basically unheard of, but that’s exactly what you can get today through the Swych app. This is slightly more involved than your average deal, but it should only take a couple of minutes. Here’s what you have to do:



1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $20 card.

4. Use promo code AprilGames to save $5.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

You can actually do this two times per account, so that’s $40 worth of PlayStation credit for $30 that you can spend on games, DLC, and media.