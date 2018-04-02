BELLA TXG-DS14-14538 Electric Hot Air Fryer | $40 | Amazon

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This normally-$60 Bella air fryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.