Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours by buying a certified refurb today on Amazon. They don’t always sell refurbs of this thing, but when they do, they’re usually priced at $35, so you’re doubling your savings today.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
A Refurbished Fire TV Stick Might Be the Best Deal In Dongles
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and you can save $10 on yours by buying a certified refurb today on Amazon. They don’t always sell refurbs of this thing, but when they do, they’re usually priced at $35, so you’re doubling your savings today.