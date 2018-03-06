Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, you can drive away with all-time low prices on a couple of car-focused product from Anker.



First up, Anker’s take on the jump starter battery is down to $60. At 9,000 mAh, it’s smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these until their car is dead in their driveway and they’re late to an appointment, so it’s not a bad idea to keep it in your glove compartment.

Anker’s upgraded C1 Pro dash cam is also available for just $75. Everything covered in our review of the original C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

Just remember that these prices are both part of Amazon’s Gold Box, meaning they’re only available today, or until sold out.