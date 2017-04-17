Clinique’s Chubby Sticks are a great makeup bag staple, and when they launched their collab with Crayola, it was a match made in beauty nostalgia heaven. Right now, pick up a couple of the Crayola for Clinique Chubby Sticks, plus other select Clinique goodies for 50% off, no code needed.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Your Makeup Bag (and Wallet) Will Love This Sale On Limited Edition Clinique Products
Clinique’s Chubby Sticks are a great makeup bag staple, and when they launched their collab with Crayola, it was a match made in beauty nostalgia heaven. Right now, pick up a couple of the Crayola for Clinique Chubby Sticks, plus other select Clinique goodies for 50% off, no code needed.