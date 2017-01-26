Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Hands Deserve Uniqlo HEATTECH Too, Especially For $4Jillian LucasToday 1:17pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUniqloHEATTECHGloves52EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Uniqlo HEATTECH Gloves, $4 Uniqlo HEATTECH is probably one of the best, and most affordable, technologies for staying warm out right now. Usually, you think of their t-shirts and layering pieces, but they also put that tech into gloves. And right now, their HEATTECH gloves are only $4.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Athleticwear, Rechargeable Batteries, Hoover SteamVac, and MoreGet Yourself a Duffle Bag For $17, In the Color of Your ChoiceEven If You Don't Really Understand Athleisure, This One-Day Amazon Sale Is A Good OneJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply