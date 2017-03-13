Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
When it comes to smartphone dash mounts, magnetic solutions have dominated the sales charts over the last couple of years. But if you don’t want to obstruct a vent, or use a case with your phone, a these iOttie deals might bring you back into the cradle camp.
First up, iOttie’s One Touch 2 universal dash mount is marked down to $13, an all-time low. The original One Touch won a Kinja Co-op a few years back, and the sequel added a longer telescoping arm, as well as a bigger cradle for today’s skateboard-sized phones.
If you’d prefer something with a lower profile, this deal includes a CD slot and vent mount discounts as well, if that’s more your style.
