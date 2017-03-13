When it comes to smartphone dash mounts, magnetic solutions have dominated the sales charts over the last couple of years. But if you don’t want to obstruct a vent, or use a case with your phone, a these iOttie deals might bring you back into the cradle camp.



First up, iOttie’s One Touch 2 universal dash mount is marked down to $13, an all-time low. The original One Touch won a Kinja Co-op a few years back, and the sequel added a longer telescoping arm, as well as a bigger cradle for today’s skateboard-sized phones.

If you’d prefer something with a lower profile, this deal includes a CD slot and vent mount discounts as well, if that’s more your style.

