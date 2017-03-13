Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Favorite Smartphone Car Cradles Are Cheaper Than Ever, Today OnlyShep McAllisterToday 8:25amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoAmazoniOttieGold BoxMobile Devices81EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink iOttie One Touch 2, $13 iOttie CD Slot Mount, $13 | iOttie Vent Mount, $13 When it comes to smartphone dash mounts, magnetic solutions have dominated the sales charts over the last couple of years. But if you don’t want to obstruct a vent, or use a case with your phone, a these iOttie deals might bring you back into the cradle camp.First up, iOttie’s One Touch 2 universal dash mount is marked down to $13, an all-time low. The original One Touch won a Kinja Co-op a few years back, and the sequel added a longer telescoping arm, as well as a bigger cradle for today’s skateboard-sized phones. If you’d prefer something with a lower profile, this deal includes a CD slot and vent mount discounts as well, if that’s more your style. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply