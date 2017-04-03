First up is the top-selling Delta 75152, now down to an all-time low $16. Aside from a single switch that toggles between 1.75 and 1 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four spray holes uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself.