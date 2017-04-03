Delta 75152, $16 | Delta 58467 In2ition, $73 | Delta 58480-PK In2ition, $92

One of the best investments you can make in your own happiness is upgrading the crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. Delta makes your favorite models, and we’ve spotted deals on three different options today.

First up is the top-selling Delta 75152, now down to an all-time low $16. Aside from a single switch that toggles between 1.75 and 1 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four spray holes uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself.

If you need a wand-style shower head, we’re not hanging you out to dry. You can choose from the 58467 In2ition with four settings for $73, or the 58480-PK In2ition with five settings for $92. The latter includes the same H2Okinetic spray holes as the 75152 (but a lot more of them), so that’s what I’d go for, personally.

