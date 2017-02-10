Update: The Eneloops are already sold out, but the AmazonBasics batteries (which are likely just rebranded Eneloops themselves) are the same price.

Want to see firsthand why people love Eneloop rechargeable batteries so much? This 8-pack of AAs is on sale for $16 on Amazon today , the best price we’ve ever seen. Even if you already have some, this is a great chance to add to your collection.

If the Eneloops sell out, the equivalent AmazonBasics pack is down to the same price. We can’t independently confirm this, but many reviewers claim that these are actually rebranded Eneloops; the fact that they’re both made in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy seems like quite a coincidence.

