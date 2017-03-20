Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Favorite Mouse and Keyboard Are Just the Appetizer In Amazon's One-Day PC Peripheral SaleShep McAllisterToday 8:41amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsGold BoxPC PartsTechAmazonComputers & Accessories16EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink PC Peripheral Gold Box Whether you’re building a brand new PC, or just upgrading your current rig, Amazon’s one-day Gold Box deal is full of popular peripherals and accessories for great low prices.Highlights here include Corsair’s K70 mechanical keyboard (your favorite mechanical keyboard), Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse (one of your favorite gaming mice), and Logitech’s G13 programmable game board, which has been a huge hit with our readers in the past. That’s just scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the full list. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply16 repliesLeave a reply