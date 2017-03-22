Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $6 with $1 off coupon

Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $1 off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6.

FYI: It’s an add-on item, but it’s worth it.

But, if you’re like me and use this stuff on a daily basis, I highly, highly recommend picking up the 3-pack with a $1.50 off coupon. This one is regular Prime shipping (no add-on or Prime Pantry). You can also save a buck more if you use Subscribe & Save.