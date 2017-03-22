Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Favorite Makeup Remover is Now Even CheaperJillian LucasToday 12:24pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyGarnierMicellar WaterMakeup123EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $6 with $1 off coupon Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the $1 off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6. FYI: It’s an add-on item, but it’s worth it. But, if you’re like me and use this stuff on a daily basis, I highly, highly recommend picking up the 3-pack with a $1.50 off coupon. This one is regular Prime shipping (no add-on or Prime Pantry). You can also save a buck more if you use Subscribe & Save. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Levi's, ThinkGeek, ModCloth, H&M, and MoreGrab Some Discounted Denim During Amazon's One-Day Levi's SaleToday's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply12 repliesLeave a reply