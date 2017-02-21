Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Favorite Makeup Remover is Now Even CheaperJillian LucasToday 1:57pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleBeautyMakeupGarnierMicellar waterEditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, $6 with 15% off coupon Garnier’s Micellar Water is a newcomer in the skincare game, but it’s becoming a staple. It was also voted your favorite makeup remover, so its definitely winning over some hearts (I literally use it every day as a makeup remover and toner). Right now, clip the 15% off coupon on Amazon and get it for under $6. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Moosejaw, Aerie, Garnier Micellar Water, MAC Cosmetics, and MoreSaying Goodbye is Hard, But 40% Off Limited-Edition Products at MAC is EasyToday's Best Deals: Anker Charging Gear, Logitech Gaming Mouse, Mohu Antenna, and More Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply