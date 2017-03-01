Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Your Favorite Lightning Cables Are Back On SaleShep McAllisterToday 2:34pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerPowerTechAmazonCharging Cables5EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 2-Pack Anker PowerLine 6' Lightning Cables, $16 with code SPRING55 | Anker PowerLine+ 3' Lightning Cable, $10 with code SPRING58 Anker’s PowerLine cables are our readers’ favorite way to charge, and iPhone owners can upgrade on the cheap today. Choose from two 6' cables for $16, or a single 3' Powerline+ cable (which adds a nylon braided exterior to the kevlar-reinforced interior) for $10. Want more Anker deals? Check out all of their spring sales here. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: FileHub, Air Compressor, String Lights, and MoreAnker's Travel-Friendly Wall Charger Has Never Been CheaperThis TOMS Surprise Sale Offers Up to 65% Off Select StylesShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply5 repliesLeave a reply