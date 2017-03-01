2-Pack Anker PowerLine 6' Lightning Cables, $16 with code SPRING55 | Anker PowerLine+ 3' Lightning Cable, $10 with code SPRING58

Anker’s PowerLine cables are our readers’ favorite way to charge, and iPhone owners can upgrade on the cheap today. Choose from two 6' cables for $16, or a single 3' Powerline+ cable (which adds a nylon braided exterior to the kevlar-reinforced interior) for $10.

Want more Anker deals? Check out all of their spring sales here.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: FileHub, Air Compressor, String Lights, and More
Anker's Travel-Friendly Wall Charger Has Never Been Cheaper
This TOMS Surprise Sale Offers Up to 65% Off Select Styles