Your Favorite Lightning Cable Is Now Bite Sized - Get Two For $10

2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4 Anker's PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won't be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won't get tangled up in your bag.