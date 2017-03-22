2-Pack 4" PowerLine Lightning Cables, $10 with code ANCABLE4

Anker’s PowerLine Lightning cables have long been reader favorites, and now you can get two tiny 4" models for just $10 with promo code ANCABLE4. Obviously, these won’t be usable in as many situations as standard-length cables, but they won’t get tangled up in your bag.

