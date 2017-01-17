Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.You'll Never Be Stranded With This $43 Aukey Jump StarterShep McAllisterToday 12:42pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerAukeyAmazonAuto41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey 400A Jump Starter, $43 If you own a car, and don’t relish the idea of missing an appointment or being stuck in a parking lot because your battery died, peace of mind only costs $43 today.This Aukey charger is a 12,000mAh battery pack for your phone, and also a 400A jump starter capable of turning over the engine on almost any conventional automobile. It even includes a car charger, so it never has to leave your glove box. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Prime Pantry Discounts, Copper Pans, Fitness Equipment, and MoreSlip 10,000mAh Into Your Pocket For Just $10Add Console Wars to Your Kindle For $2Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply