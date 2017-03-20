Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.You'll Be Well-Suited for Wedding Season with Amazon's One-Day Suiting SaleShep McAllisterToday 9:08amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsApparelMen's ApparelLifestyleGold BoxAmazon1EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Men’s Suiting Gold Box Wedding season’s upon us, so there’s no better time to be thinking about suits. And with Amazon’s 4-page Gold Box full of suits, sport coats, outerwear, and more, you’ll never have to wear the same outfit twice. Advertisement Brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis, Ben Sherman, and Kenneth Cole are included in the sale, with nearly everything coming in under $200. Most of the sport coats and blazers are even under $100.More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply