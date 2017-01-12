Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.You Won't Be Afraid to Crash This $24 Mini DroneShep McAllisterToday 11:11amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsToysGamingAukeyDronesAmazon31EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Aukey Mini Drone, $24 with code AU2DRONE Before you go out and spend hundreds of dollars on a DJI Phantom, you can learn the basics of flying a quadcopter with this $24 toy drone from Aukey. Trust me, if you can fly this thing, you can fly a GPS-equipped, gyro-stabilized camera rig. And if not, well, it’s not like crashing it will be that big a deal. Want a camera? Here’s a somewhat larger option for $72. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Sous-Vide, Home Gym, Powerful Vacuum, and MoreEnjoy Crispier Crusts (and More) With This Discounted Pizza StoneThe Step-Up Model Of Your Favorite Affordable Vacuum Is Deeply Discounted Right NowShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply