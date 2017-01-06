CAP Barbell Strength Training Gold Box

January is the month of new beginnings, and if you’ve resolved to finally turn that empty space in your basement into a gym, this will help. Today only, Amazon is marking down two sets of adjustable dumbbells, two workout benches, and some floor mats.

Just an FYI: If you buy everything in this Gold Box to outfit your new workout space, it will cost you less than half an average yearly gym membership.

