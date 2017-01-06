Your New At-Home Gym Is Being Discounted Today OnlyJillian LucasToday 8:11amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeFitnessAmazonGold Box71EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink CAP Barbell Strength Training Gold Box January is the month of new beginnings, and if you’ve resolved to finally turn that empty space in your basement into a gym, this will help. Today only, Amazon is marking down two sets of adjustable dumbbells, two workout benches, and some floor mats.Just an FYI: If you buy everything in this Gold Box to outfit your new workout space, it will cost you less than half an average yearly gym membership. More Deals: Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply