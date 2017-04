Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Apple may have popularized truly wireless headphones, but for more affordable options are finally starting to come to market.



Today you can choose from two true wireless earbud models from SoundPeats. The cheaper $35 model looks exactly like the Axgio Dash headphones I wrote about here, which enjoy a solid six hours battery life, but include no charging case, meaning you’ll have to plug them in to a microUSB cable once the batteries die.