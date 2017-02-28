If there was ever a piece of IP perfectly suited for a Risk adaptation, it’s Game of Thrones, and you can get the game for $46 today, within a couple bucks of an all-time low.



Game of Thrones Risk includes both Westeros and Essos boards, and you can even play both at once, and move pieces between them via port cities. So you can conquer the free cities, liberate Slaver’s Bay, invade King’s Landing, or even hold The North. Me though? I’m just going to conquer Dorne and soak up the sun.