Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%.