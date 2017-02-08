Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.We're All Going to Die Anyway, So Save $10 on Pizza, Ice Cream, and Donuts, Courtesy of AmazonShep McAllisterToday 12:20pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsFoodKitchenGift CardsAmazon61EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink $50 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card, $40 with code COLD10 | $50 Krispy Kreme Gift Card, $40 with code DONUT10 | $50 Domino’s Gift Card, $40 with code PIZZA10 It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: String Lights, Tool Set, Survival GrenadeFinally Get Yourself a Dash Cam For Just $55Anker's Absurdly Popular String Lights Are Down To Their Lowest PriceShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply