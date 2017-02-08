$50 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card, $40 with code COLD10 | $50 Krispy Kreme Gift Card, $40 with code DONUT10 | $50 Domino’s Gift Card, $40 with code PIZZA10

It’s been a rough few weeks for a lot of us, so treat yourself to a little bit of Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, or Cold Stone, all for $10 off. Just select the $50 denomination of these email-delivered gift cards, and use promo code PIZZA10, DONUT10, or COLD10 at checkout to save 20%.

