Watch the Super Bowl Sans-Cable With This $16 Amplified HDTV Antenna
Jillian Lucas
45 minutes ago

Vansky Amplified HDTV Antenna, $16 with code JVQNT9WG 

All of a sudden, it's 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don't have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $16 amplified antenna?

If you've tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can't quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code JVQNT9WG brings it down to just $16, which is one of the best prices we've ever seen on an amplified antenna.