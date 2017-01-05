Vansky Amplified HDTV Antenna, $16 with code JVQNT9WG

All of a sudden, it’s 2017 and the Super Bowl is a few weeks away. If you don’t have cable, but are looking for a cheap and easy alternative to streaming the game, how about this $16 amplified antenna?



If you’ve tried an unamplified HDTV antenna (like the standard Mohu Leaf), but can’t quite pull in every channel you want, this leaf-style model includes a USB-powered amp that should add a few miles of range. Promo code JVQNT9WG brings it down to just $16, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an amplified antenna.



