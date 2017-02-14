Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser, $18

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $18 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life.

Recommended Stories

Coffee Is Probably Your Real Valentine, So Here's 30% Off From Starbucks
This Is Not a Drill: Amazon's 5-Pound Bag of Haribo Gold Bears Is Back On Sale
Treat Yo'self to Something Shiny Because You Deserve It