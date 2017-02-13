Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Vantrue's Popular Dash Cams Are Back On Sale, Starting At $53Shep McAllisterToday 12:07pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAutoVantrueDash Cams22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Vantrue N1, $53 with code VTEX7GDR | Vantrue X1, $80 with code KINVTXJA Vantrue’s popular dash cams are back on sale, and this time around, you get to choose from two different models. The ever-popular Vantrue N1 includes esessential features like 1080p recording, motion-detecting parking mode, and a G-sensor to save your data after a collision, and $53 is the best price we’ve ever seen. For $27 more, you can upgrade to the Vantrue X1, which features a wider field of view (170 degrees vs. 153) and a larger LCD display. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: DEWALT Saws, Skechers Shoes, 8-Bit LinkStock Up on Discounted Soylent and Skip the Mediocre MealsGive Your Feet a Break With Amazon's One-Day Skechers SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply