Vantrue's $9 Magnetic Vent Mount Is the Most Adjustable Model We've Seen
Shep McAllister
Today 11:21am

Vantrue Air Vent Magnetic Mount, $9 with code PANB55L9

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are some of the most popular deals we post, but Vantrue's newest model is the first we've seen that features adjustable mount thickness, allowing you to get a perfect fit on nearly any air vent. Don't like blocking a vent? Here are a couple of other options from Vantrue on sale.