Today only, Amazon’s offering the best price ever on a near-perfectly reviewed DEWALT lithium-ion combo kit as part of a Gold Box deal.



$179 gets you a brushless impact driver, a drill/driver, a tool bag, and a pair of rechargeable batteries. That’s still not exactly cheap, but it’s $80 less than usual, and over $20 less than a Gold Box deal Amazon ran on it last year. But just remember that this deal is only available today, or until sold out, so don’t get screwed.

