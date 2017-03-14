Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, need a few extra ethernet ports, or just want to stop forking over a modem rental fee to your ISP, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably a 16x4 DOCSIS 3.0 modem for $68, with a bonus $20 Amazon gift card thrown in. Even without the gift card, that’d be a good price on its face for that modem, and it’ll pay for itself if you’re currently paying a monthly equipment rental fee to your ISP.

You’ll also find several popular routers (including the Archer C9), ethernet switches, range extenders, powerline kits, and more, all marked down to great low prices. A few more of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the discounts. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

