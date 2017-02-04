Our readers have upgraded a lot of AC power receptacles with USB charging ports over the last few years, but if you were holding out for more future-proof options with USB-C and Quick Charge technology, today’s your lucky day.



Top Greener’s brand new receptacles include either two Quick Charge USB-A ports, or one QC port and a USB-C port for your newer devices, and both are on sale today, plus modest additional discounts with the promo codes listed below. Unfortunately, you will sacrifice one of your AC outlets for the privilege, but chances are, you already have some USB charging bricks plugged in at all times throughout your house anyway.

There are also Quick Charge 3.0 versions of the same receptacles available, but unfortunately they aren’t on sale.