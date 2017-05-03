Acer 23.8" QHD IPS Display, $170

I know 4K is the new hotness, but 2560x1440 QHD monitors still give you a ton of screen real estate, and work with a wider variety of computers. So if you’re looking to upgrade your workspace, $170 is a terrific price for a QHD IPS panel, let alone one from a top-tier manufacturer like Acer.

