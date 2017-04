Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $13 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and (semi) dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, and would make a nice gift.

