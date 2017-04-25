If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets two piece, extra thick pads for $104-$138 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, and this model uses the same foam as those pads, with a layer visco memory foam added.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $112, $123, and $138 respectively. They promise to soften up old mattresses, are hypoallergenic, and use a state-of-the-art fiberfill to replicate duck down.