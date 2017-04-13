If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Advertisement

Amazon is offering highly-rated ExceptionalSheets bamboo pads for $67-$90 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. ExceptionalSheets is the same company that makes the mattress pads for Marriott hotels, but a lot of reviewers are saying they like this model.

The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $78, $86, and $90 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which sounds awesome for the impending heat of summer.