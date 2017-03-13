Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Upgrade Your Mattress With These Discounted, Hotel-Grade ToppersJillian LucasToday 8:40amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeMattress PadAmazonGold BoxBedding11EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink eLuxury Extra Plush Mattress Pads, $75-$97 If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.Amazon is offering highly-rated eLuxury plush pads for $75-$97 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $82, $90, and $95 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which isn’t particularly appealing right now, but sounds awesome for the summer. More Deals Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply1 repliesLeave a reply