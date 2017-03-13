If your mattress doesn’t leave you feeling as well-rested as you’d like, it’s a whole lot cheaper to upgrade it with a mattress pad than to buy a new one, especially today.



Amazon is offering highly-rated eLuxury plush pads for $75-$97 as part of a one-day Gold Box deal. The standard full, queen, and king pads come in at $82, $90, and $95 respectively, which is seriously cheap for a product like this. They promise to soften up old mattresses, and cool down hot ones, which isn’t particularly appealing right now, but sounds awesome for the summer.

More Deals