Upgrade Your House With USB Power Receptacles For the Lowest Prices Ever

TOPGREENER 15A Receptacle With 4.8A USB Ports, $15 with code 2H7LEAFT | 20A, $16 with code B62UE6DM 

These days, you probably charge as many things over USB as you do over standard AC outlets, so it only makes sense to add some semi-permanent USB ports to your home.

For a limited time TOPGREENER is taking all-time low prices off 15A and 20A receptacles with two USB ports built right in. You'll notice that unlike some other receptacles we've posted in the past, these only include one AC outlet, rather than two, but the upside is that the USB ports are a little more powerful: 2.4A rather than just 2A.

Just be sure to note the promo codes below to get the deals Unlike most promo codes, in my testing, this one seemed to work on multiple receptacles, rather than just one, so stock up!